Young Thug Goes Diamond for the First Time in His Career

Young Thug can now say he is a diamond-selling artist. His collaboration with Camila Cabello, “Havana,” has reached the coveted RIAA certified status.

“We not ‘YSL’ no more, our new name is “DIAMOND SLIME-MEN,” Thugger Thugger said when he shared the plaque on Instagram. The achievement takes Young Thug to another level of artistry.

Aside from his achievement with Cabello, Young Thug is also enjoying the success of his latest single “The London.”

You can check out the honor from RIAA below.