Yung Miami Drops Hint That JT May Be Coming Home Soon

JT might be coming home.

Earlier today, Yung Miami went on her Instagram , posted a picture of her partner in crime with this simple caption: “Countdown” followed by time clocks.

Everyone is waiting to see if what will happen now that a) they are the hottest female rap group on the planet and b) Young Miami is expecting a little bundle of joy.

Well, until we find out… check her out in this clip from her “Up In The Source” interview.