Ariel DeNey and ZhaZha Casanova hosted the second annual Culture Queens dinner in New York City on May 31st at Punto Space in the Garment District Punto Space. The beautiful venue was the perfect place to showcase the pair’s hard work and creativity.

This year’s honorees included, event Producer, Karleen Roy, EVP of Promotions at Atlantic Records, Juliette Jones, Fashion Icon, April Walker, and Hip Hop Icon, Foxy Brown.

Each culture Queen proudly accepted their honor while dropped gems about what it means to be a leading woman in Hip Hop, and sharing stories about their come up. Roy described what it was like to work with Diddy, then moving on to curating evens for the likes of Rick Ross, Quavo, and more. Walker discussed the evolution of urban street wear and what it was like to have late icons like Tupac Shakur, Biggie, and Aaliyah in her clothes. Jones dropped gems for artists and upcoming music executives.

DJ Kyndal Marie was on the 1s and 2s and setting the vibe for all the women who gathered in the name of sisterhood. Guests sipped on complimentary Belaire Rose champagne at the Mamajuana Dulce wine bar while eating plaintain wrapped steak prepped by Chef Jessica Zeon as they participated in the Rucker Roots and Urban Skin sponsored Beauty of Hip Hop Suite.