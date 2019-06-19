Amazon Music has announced its new global Hip-Hop playlist titled Rap Rotation. The playlist will be the host for the Hip-Hop in heavy rotation and is available for streaming across the globe.

The Rap Rotation playlist will be an offering that is updated weekly with what is making the culture move forward.

The playlist is available to Amazon Music users by visiting the link here or through your Alexa-enabled devices by saying “Alexa, play Rap Rotation.”

The first edition of “Rap Rotation” featured cuts ranging from Young Thug to DaBaby to Polo G to Future. You can get a taste of what it sounds like below.