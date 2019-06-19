Chef Ed’s Mixtape Dinner Is Back: Vol.5 The Raekwon Tribute Chef Vs. Chef

Get ready to party and eat!

Chef Ed Brumfield is back with his highly-anticipated Mixtape Dinner Volume 5, The Raekwon Tribute CHEF VS CHEF, July 19th 6pm-10pm at Ginny’s Supper Club in Harlem NYC. Fashioned after some of his favorite hip-hop songs, the artistic chef merges his love for 5-star cuisine inspired by rap lyrics.

Liquid Swords

corn soup, squid ink meringue , roasted swordfish, grilled corn, chili oil, mint

artist: Genius/GZA

album: Liquid Swords (1995)

song: Liquid Swords

Join Shani Kulture, DJ Ralph McDaniels and DJ Hard Hitting Harry as the intimate crowd dances to classic hip-hop tunes while dining on a carefully crafted-menu curated by Chef Ed himself.

Whether creating Barack Obama’s favorite dishes alongside Chef Marcus Samuelsson at the illustrious Red Rooster, the Brooklyn-native can be found traveling the world spreading his culinary talent throughout the world.

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind event sure to tantalize the tastebuds of the toughest hip hop critic.

We can’t wait to see what the chef cooks up.

CLICK HERE for a sneak peek of the Chef Vs. Chef dinner.

Call 212.421.3821 for reservations.