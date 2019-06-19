Chicago has a new label force emerging from the city, led by area icon DJ Pharris. He has launched his new label TCMG in partnership with Entertainment One (eOne).

Chicago residents know his history but DJ Pharris is a city legend. He kick-started his career as a DJ on WBMX playing house music and would go on to produce huge records like his assistance to Kanye West on “Fade.” Speaking of Ye, you heard Pharris shouting out the entire city on the end of “Way Too Cold.” If you outside the city, you may have heard him on his syndicated show that hit 48 stations or in corporate campaigns ranging from Pepsi to Nike to Under Armour.

The new venture, This Chicago Music Group (TCMG), will connect major artists in the Windy City with elite level talent across the country to bring the shine back to the hometown’s scene. According to DJ Pharris, his goal and mission is “to create a label and a strong team with seasoned vet Rita Lee to give back and grow our city, in our city, for our city #ThisChicago.”

Christening the new label, DJ Pharris brought together G-Herbo and Young Dolph for the new single “Boss.” You can peep the video below and be on the look-out for more from TCMG in the future.