DMX has been keeping himself busy since his release from prison this year. He is reuniting with his longtime collaborator and friend, Swizz Beatz, to create new music. And its just been reported that he will be flexing his acting chops again in an upcoming movie, Chronicle of a Serial Killer.’

TMZ reports that the beloved rapper has landed a lead role in the flick and here are some pictures of him in character.

DMX is set to play a detective who is tracking down the whereabouts of titular killer (played by Brendan Sexton). Michael Madsen was originally supposed to portray White but was dropped after being hit with a DUI arrest.

As a result, X substituted him and director, Steve Stanulis, fully endorses this idea. Stanulis praised X’s versatility, claiming the rapper is “going to bring a different dynamic to the role.” The movie also stars Tara Reid, Eric Roberts, and Aly Mang.

The movie may not be released in theaters, but it will definitely catch the eyes of some members of the Hip Hop community.