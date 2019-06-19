It is not as if the proof is not in the pudding.

It is not as if DNA was linked to the crime.

It is not as if the City of New York has not compensated (as if there is a dollar amount that can make up for what they did) the young men for the trifling miscarriage of justice perpetrated against them.

And yet the President of The United States continues to stand firm on his call to kill five innocent teenagers, unlawfully detained, bamboozled in the 1989 Central Park Rape case and wrongfully convicted. 30 years later, the POTUS says that they “admitted their guilt.” Not budging in the least, even after they were exonerated in 2002, after another man confessed and DNA matched. The boys served 5 – 13 years.

On Tuesday, Trump was asked by a reporter if he would apologize for calling for the death penalty for the five young men after they have been exonerated and he said:

“Why do you bring this up now? That is an interesting time to bring it up. You have people on both sides of that. They admitted to their guilt. If you look at Linda Fairstein and you look at some of the prosecutors, they think that The City should have never settled that case. So we will leave it at that.”

Whether he is racist, just mean-spirited or just plain stubborn, the former real estate tycoon will not budge on his initial position. Immediately following the arrest of the five young Black and Brown teenagers, he took out several newspaper ads calling for the return of the death penalty in the state. Yusef Salaam, one of the young boys has told the press what he thinks about Trump and his team at the time, “They put a bounty on our heads by taking out these full-page ads calling for our deaths.”

The crime on all sides was horrific and changed all parties lives making six victims total.

The Central Park Five included Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam, and Korey Wise, who were all aged between 14 and 16 when they were arrested for the brutal rape of a 28-year-old white investment banker. The banker is not the sole victim, as are the young men. In a horrible twist of occurrences, their lives are intertwined indefinitely. And having the flames fanned by Trump did not help.

Around the time of the case, Trump paid over $85K to four newspapers in New York taking out ads calling for their execution.

“BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY. BRING BACK OUR POLICE.”

Attached the ads was an article where the president called the boys murderers:

“I want to hate these murderers and I always will. I am not looking to psychoanalyze or understand them, I am looking to punish them.”

Check out the various statements he has made.