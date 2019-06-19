Drake accused a UK woman named Layla Lace of trying to stick him for his paper last year. Lace, born Laquanda Morris, claimed the rapper sexually assaulted her.

The Toronto rapper admitted that they did engage in sexual activities but it was all consensual. The Blast reports that Drizzy had a “one nighter” with Lace in 2017 which presumably caused her to “create a fantasy relationship” in her head. After Drake didn’t invite her on tour with him, she alleged that she was pregnant with his child.

“He claims she first sought money for her alleged pregnancy and baby and believes he surprised her by saying he would take full responsibility if the child was his,” TheBlast wrote. “But she refused to take a paternity test.” After authorities completed an investigation, he was cleared of all misconduct charges.

The Blast reports that Lace negotiated with the “God’s Plan” rapper to settle $350,000. She also filed a complaint against her own lawyers, and in those documents, she detailed what allegedly went down that night.

“I, Laquana Morris signed a retainer agreement with Alexander Cabereiras on January 23, 2018. I explained to him that I was sexually assaulted by the rapper Drake.” Morris then went on to describe, in oral-“fetish” detail, what he allegedly told her to do. “The filing made by Drake against Layla Lace has been resolved, with Layla avoiding going to trial by agreeing to a stipulated judgment which prohibits her from repeating past statements she made against Drake,” Drake’s attorney Larry Stein said in a statement to TMZ. “Drake and his team are satisfied with this outcome and while Drake appreciates the support he has received, he asks that his fans and the media allow both parties to move on with their lives.”

There wasn’t sufficient evidence so the case was dropped. The lead investigator informed Lace that they’ve exhausted the investigation and no charges would be filed. After she tried to come for more money, Drake hit her with a lawsuit of his own accusing her of civil extortion, emotional distress, fraud, defamation, and abuse of process.

That lawsuit was also dropped and the pair went their ways.