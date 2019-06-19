Forest Whitaker is set to start in the new EPIX original series Godfather of Harlem, which is set to premiere on Sunday, September 29.

Godfather of Harlem is the story of legendary crime boss Bumpy Johnson, portrayed by Whitaker, and how he returned from a ten-year prison stint to find his Harlem neighboorhood in shambles when he returns in the early 1960s. The area was now controlled by the Italian mob and Johnson took on the Genovese crime family to regain the area. Actor Nigel Thatch plays Malcolm X who formed an alliance with Johnson to regain the area in a class of the criminal underworld and civil rights.

The 10 episode series is written by Narcos co-creator Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein. Alongside Whitaker and Natch, Godfather of Harlem will star Vincent D’Onofrio, Giancarlo Esposito, Paul Sorvino, and Ilfenesh Hadera.