The BET Awards excluded the self-proclaimed King of R&B and he’s not here for it. In a since-deleted tweet, Jacquees expressed his displeasure with not even receiving a nod for a BET Award.

“Hold on…how in the f*ck am I not nominated for a BET Award?” Jacquees asks. He then turned around and looked to a friend off-camera and said, “Bruh, how the f*ck is that possible?” His friend replied that he agreed that Jacquees should have been acknowledged by the network. “What the f*ck? I ain’t gon’ lie. I feel disrespected. Like, maybe I gotta work harder. But how hard you gotta work when you nominating sh*t that don’t even…”

#Jacquees wants some answers from BET. 👀 Y’all think they’re tripping? pic.twitter.com/SHJeXerm2c — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) June 18, 2019

The Atlanta singer will be sharing the stage with R&B veteran, Tank, at the BET Awards this weekend at The Novo, but he wasn’t even acknowledged by the network for all the work he has put in this year.

The nominees for the awards came in May with Cardi B leading the pack with seven nods. Drake followed up with five nominations, and Beyoncé, J. Cole, and Travis Scott receiving three nominations each.

he ceremony will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 23. Do you agree that Jacquees was snubbed?