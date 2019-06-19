As many people continue to mourn the loss of XXXTentacion a year following his untimely death, Kodak Black went above and beyond to show love from behind bars.

DJ Scheme said the Pompano Beach rapper honored his slain friend by gifting his son $50,000. “Hey man shout out to @KodakBlack1k for sending 50 f*cking bands to Gekyume. That is a real f*cking human being.” This was such a cool gesture considering that the baby is only five-months-old and the money can be used to invest in his future.

DJ Scheme told XXL that many people promised to support but Kodak Black is one of the few that actually kept his word. “A lot of people said they wanted to help out but I don’t know how many actually did,” Scheme said. “But what I do know is Kodak Black is an amazing person for this. Honestly, we could’ve just not said anything, but I felt like I had to because for someone who is going through so much already to reach out and help out my brother’s son…Sh*t that’s a real ass human being.”

Black paid tribute to X with the release of his track “Malcolm XXX” where he compared his friend to the slain activist. The visuals were released yesterday. Check it out here: