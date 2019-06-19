As bad gals all over the Big Apple prep for the FENTY pop-up in New York City that starts today, the fashion house that Rihanna built has just dropped a lookbook for the new collection themed as “Release 6-19.”

While the launch collection brought oversized fits and stuff that could even be considered unisex, this roundup is strictly reserved for the ladies that don’t mind showing a little skin. Everything that isn’t a form-fitting lacy dress is comprised of accessories to compliment those same form-fitting lacy dresses. The set of sunglasses are the instant standout, but there’s also an offering of shoes, earrings, bangles and rings that are also nice to pick through as well. As an added bonus, on July 10th a new range of summer dresses will also drop alongside oversized T-shirts inspired by Rihanna’s own immigrant experience from Barbados. If our girl keeps putting out fly gear like this all summer, we may never get that #R9 album!

“Release 6-19” by FENTY is available now via the online store and through The Webster’s FENTY pop-up in Soho (29 Greene St), beginning today and running until June 30. See the lookbook images below: