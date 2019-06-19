LeBron James got his man in Anthony Davis. Could he have another one on the way in Kawhi Leonard?

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up!, Adrian Wojnarowski stated the Lakers are not in the eyesight of the current NBA Finals MVP, instead, it’s the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard is the best option int he forthcoming NBA free agency and while the Toronto Raptors hope to keep him, there are plenty of suitors for one of the top three players in the league. Woj dropped an early morning bomb and stated the Raptors and Clippers are the only two that are on the list of Leonard and there is the possibility that he may not even take a meeting with the LakeShow.

Kawhi Leonard got his second championship and NBA Finals MVP with the Toronto Raptors. His first came with his former team the San Antonio Spurs. Free agency kicks off on June 30 at 6 pm EST. Additional free agents available will be Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, and the two injured Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.