Graffiti is one of those art forms that wins by breaking all the rules — there is no one style, no single medium and certainly not one sole artist that embodies the entire genre completely. Now, in a combined effort by adidas Originals and traveling art exhibition Beyond The Streets, a new art experience is opening up in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn that truly pays homage to over 150 artists that’ve cultivated graffiti into the respected platform that it’s become today.

The setup at 25 Kent Ave is, for lack of better words, huge — we’re talking 100,000 square feet, huge! The Source stopped by earlier this week to catch a preview of the space, which extends throughout the 5th and 6th floors of the waterfront view building. The art collections you come across while making a way through the gallery range from paintings and bigger-than-life-sized sculptures to custom installations that could even be considered grotesque. There’s also a fully-operating pop-up shop with refreshments provided by Perrier and merch by the many artists featured throughout. As an added incentive, a portion of proceeds from sales in the shop will go to the the Harold Hunter Foundation, who played an important role during his lifetime in molding the skateboarding culture that pretty much goes hand-in-hand with graffiti. Overall, you will not want to miss out on this engaging opportunity to experience the art world from a handful of gritty, unforgettable and absolutely stunning perspectives.

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite artists from the adidas-curated ‘Beyond the Streets NYC’ exhibition, which will be taking over Brooklyn all summer long:

BEASTIE BOYS EXHIBIT

BILL BARMINSKI EXHIBIT

BEYOND THE STREETS ARTWORK

BUDDY ESQUIRE EXHIBIT

CHARLIE AHEARN EXHIBIT

CLEON PETERSON EXHIBIT

CRAIG STECYK EXHIBIT

CRAIG COSTELLO EXHIBIT

DABSMYLA EXHIBIT

FAB 5 FREDDY EXHIBIT

FUTURA EXHIBIT

GUERILLA GIRLS EXHIBIT

HUSKMITNAVN & CORNBREAD EXHIBIT

HUSKMITNAVN EXHIBIT

INVADER EXHIBIT

KATSU EXHIBIT

LADY AIKO EXHIBIT

MAYA HAYUK EXHIBIT

PAUL INSECT X BAST EXHIBIT

RIME EXHIBIT

KC ORTIZ EXHIBIT

SHEPARD FAIREY EXHIBIT

TAKASHI MURAKAMI EXHIBIT

The full ‘Beyond The Streets NYC’ exhibition will be on display to the public starting tomorrow (June 21) and will run until August. Purchase tickets right now online.



Images: Beyond the Streets