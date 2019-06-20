Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has said that Avengers: Endgame will be popping back up for a theatrical re-release next weekend and will include post-credit extras not included in the original theatrical release.

Screen Rant reports that Feige confirmed this at a Spider-Man: Far From Home junket, explaining that the new release will not be an extended cut, “but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie.

“We are doing that,” Feige said of a re-release with new footage. “I don’t know if it’s been announced, and I don’t know how much… Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend.”

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster originally premiered in late April and had one of the most incredible box offices runs ever. Debuting with a whopping $1.2 billion worldwide, the film quickly rose up the all-time charts and only recently saw its business slow down. Currently, Endgame is the second highest-grossing movie globally and domestically, with $2.743 billion earned.

Endgame was a legitimate challenger to Avatar’s all-time worldwide record of $2.788 billion but ultimately fell short of passing it due to the competitive summer movie season.

Is this Marvel’s way of officially sinking Avatar for the number one slot? It could be, but with Spider-Man Far From Home releasing a few days after, Marvel is banking on another lucrative summer.

With Endgame and Far From Home marking the end of the MCU’s Phase 3, it remains to be seen what we’ll be getting next, although Feige has said plans for the next five years will be announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July.