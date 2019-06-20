ESPN is Done With Lavar Ball After “Inappropriate” Comments On ‘First Take’

Lavar Ball has been no stranger to controversy ever since his oldest son, Lonzo Ball became a prominent name in the basketball world. Some of it was fun, like his hot take on being able to beat Michael Jordan one-on-one or the $600 price tag on the Zo2 sneakers from his clothing company Big Baller Brand.

But once again, the ultimate hoops dad is being accused of sexist remarks to Molly Qerim on ESPN’s First Take with Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith. Watching the segment, viewers noticed an awkward silence after the JBA League founder attempted a failed quip in response to Qerim who is the show’s moderator.

“Lavar, can I switch gears with you because I have a question,” Molly asked Lavar. “You can switch gears with me any time,” Lavar responded.

The set was noticeably awkward after Lavar’s statement before Qerim reeled the conversation back in.

According to The Athletic, ESPN has no plans to have Lavar Ball on the air in the future after his comments. The sports news outlet also released a statement calling Ball’s comments “inappropriate.”

TMZ Sports ran into Qerim following Monday’s broadcast who says that her husband and fellow ESPN TV personality Jalen Rose would’ve appreciated a public apology.

Ball was brought on air to discuss his son Lonzo Ball being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, a blockbuster deal that sent superstar Forward Anthony Davis to the Lakers in exchange for Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, and future first-round draft picks.

This was not the first time the father of 3 hoopers was accused of sexist comments. In an interview on Fox Sports 1, Ball told the then The Herd Co-Host Kristine Leahy to “stay yo lane” before calling the sports commentator a hater.

In this situation, many came out in defense of Ball who seems to have fired off on Leahy for criticizing him as a father on a separate occasion. Leahy herself felt that she was targeted because she was a woman. The Ball father has not commented on the situation.