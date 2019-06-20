John Singleton sadly left us in April, but his legacy will live on forever through his classic movies and television shows.

One of the late director’s timeless flicks is Boyz N The Hood starring Ice Cube, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Morris Chestnut. Cube appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and explained how John Singleton kept persistently asking him to join the cast.

“I met John backstage at the ‘Arsenio Hall Show’,” Cube explained. “I was back there because I had a bone to pick with Arsenio. He didn’t have N.W.A. on his show, but he had 2 Live Crew, and I was like, ‘Wait a minute, their songs are just as dirty as ours, and why are we not on?’

He added: “I never got a chance to talk to Arsenio because I saw this little kid come up to me, who was pretty much my age, saying, ‘You’re Ice Cube. I wanna put you in a movie.’”

Ice Cube ran into John when he was a Senior at the University of Southern California and he expressed his interest in having the rapper in his movie. A year later Cube’s manager set up a meeting with someone who wanted him in their movie, and to his surprise it was John in the room.

“The rest is history,” he explained.