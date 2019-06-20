What can’t Chance the Rapper do? The Chicago emcee took his talents from the rap stage to the comedy stage. The Coloring Book creator recently took a stab at stand-up.
appearing at Chicago’s Laugh Factory. The performance was Chano’s first time on the stand-up stage, but he appeared to be pretty comfortable with his performance.
Chance shared his appearance on Instagram, stating that he was channeling his inner Buddy Love from The Nutty Professor after being hyped up by his wife to take the stage. The quick trip to the stage was all apart of date night for the Chicago emcee, which included a trip to Maple and Ash, an amazing steakhouse in the Gold Coast neighborhood of the city.
Check out Chance on the stage below and let us know should he infuse comedy into his next tour.
View this post on Instagram
Date Night was amazing last night. Had a great dinner at @mapleandash and made it out to #laughfactory and saw a few awesome comedians. After the show was over they had an open mic and my wife gassed me into doing 3 minutes. I had a lil heckler try to cut into my jokes but I made it through and conquered a fear of mine. Moral of the story, getchu somebody thats gone gas you, and then take them on dates (more often). #BuddyLove #nuttyprofessor #ReggieWarrington #YouAintInShowBinness