What can’t Chance the Rapper do? The Chicago emcee took his talents from the rap stage to the comedy stage. The Coloring Book creator recently took a stab at stand-up.

appearing at Chicago’s Laugh Factory. The performance was Chano’s first time on the stand-up stage, but he appeared to be pretty comfortable with his performance.

Chance shared his appearance on Instagram, stating that he was channeling his inner Buddy Love from The Nutty Professor after being hyped up by his wife to take the stage. The quick trip to the stage was all apart of date night for the Chicago emcee, which included a trip to Maple and Ash, an amazing steakhouse in the Gold Coast neighborhood of the city.

Check out Chance on the stage below and let us know should he infuse comedy into his next tour.