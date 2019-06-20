Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk has been a massive hit since its premiere on Facebook Watch. The ladies of the Smith family including Jada, her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne, drop all types of bombs and make never-before-heard revelations.

For example, the Set It Off star admitted to having a past porn addiction, and revealed that her daughter is interested in polyamory. In the last episode, Jada admitted that she had a threesome before.

“I had a threesome once. I was very, very young,” she admitted, as her daughter, Willow Smith, covered her eyes. “Like early 20s.” The Girls Trip actress continued, “I didn’t like it. It just didn’t have the level of intimacy [I wanted]. But I tried it once and I was like, ‘Well, that’s not for me.’” She went back to add, “But I always think if I was in love with two people, that’s another level. I could see and join a threesome then, but I was a kid. I saw two cute people and I was like, ‘Hey.’”