All the way from over across the big pond, Stefflon Don has been burning up the scene.

With celebrity co-signs from everyone from Lil Kim, French Montana, Tory Lanez, Halsey, Big Sean, and DJ Khaled, there are few artists in London (outside of your man Afro B) validated by Americans with such vigor.

And really…. the reason folk are checking for her so heavy is because she keeps putting up tracks.

By teaming up with Lil Baby, Stefflon Don has another hit with her new song “Phone Down.”

The singer/ rappers says, “I am so excited about the release of Phone Down. This track means a lot to me, it was the song that got me my record deal and to have Baby on it is amazing. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”

While the collab seems unexpected, it makes sense. The Black Brit is signed to Baby’s folk Quality Control Music for her American releases, adding something really interesting to the Coach K and Pee’s roster. Her sexy vocality combines the islander-drenched fantasy of Rihanna and the rapid lyricism of Lil’ Kim. Pairing her with Baby takes her fan-based, already established by her commercial acknowledgment’s like winning BET’s Best International Act Award, was a smart move.

Let’s sit back and watch her star rise. Stefflon Don already has over 640 million video views and 500 million streams and a top 10 platinum selling debut single ‘Hurtin Me’.