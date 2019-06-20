Lil Durk was recently in court for a probable cause hearing in connection to a shooting in February outside of the Varsity restaurant in downtown Atlanta, per WSB-TV.

The Chicago rapper’s $250,000 bond was granted by judge. “Turning yourself in does mean something,” the judge reportedly said. But he will be given a curfew.

Judge grants bond for Rapper Lil Durk. “Turning yourself in does mean something” – still cites concern for gun charges, says he cannot be near a weapon. A live report at noon @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/l8rPvLPG2l — Lori A Wilson (@LoriWilsonWSB) June 20, 2019

Judge says -no house arrest, but Rapper Lil Durk will have a curfew 11p- 7a @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/uXyYeeOKPl — Lori A Wilson (@LoriWilsonWSB) June 20, 2019

At the top of the month, an Atlanta judge found probable cause to charge Lil Durk and his co-defendant King Von with criminal intent to commit murder and aggravated assault, in addition to other counts. The “Home Body” rapper denies any involvement with the shooting and said he had “nothing to hide” before turning himself in.

“Once I heard, I immediately came back,” he said at the time. “I have nothing to hide. I have nothing to run from.”

Atlanta Police Department detective Jeffrey Churchill claims a witness told him they saw Durk pull out a weapon. “They heard gunfire,” Churchill told the court.