Lil Nas X is gearing up to drop his debut LP 7 at midnight, but for now he’s preempting the highly-anticipated release with a new single titled “Panini.”

Premiered earlier today on Apple Music via Zane Lowe’s World Record on Beats 1, the “Old Town Road” follow-up switches things up from the urban country sound Lil Nas X has been coasting at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with to a more on-trend emo trap vibe. “Panini” actually interpolates a sample of “In Bloom” by Nirvana, which doubles down on the alternative mood of the song and even gives Kurt Cobain some postmortem writing creds as well. For those that feel like X is abandoning his country steez, it actually looks like he’ll be experimenting with a range of sounds heard on Top 40 radio based off the rock-tinged Travis Barker collab “F9mily (You & Me)” previewed in his IG post above. The new single is produced by Take A Daytrip, and sees the viral multi-genre sensation referencing the classic Cartoon Network series Chowder and the possessive relationship that “pink cabbit” Panini has over the titular character.

Listen to “Panini” by Lil Nas X below, and keep a lookout for the debut of his 7 EP at midnight (June 21) via Columbia Records. Let us know if you’re feeling the track by sounding off on Facebook and Twitter!