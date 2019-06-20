Lil Pump Refers to XXXTentacion as the ‘2Pac of Our Generation’

The newer generation of Hip-Hop artists often refers to members of their generation as the new Tupac. Outside of rap, even those who are clearly wrong like to put a spin on the legacy of the legendary rapper for their own personal gain, looking at you, Jussie.

With the one year anniversary of his death, XXXTentacion received the forever frequent Tupac comparison from Lil Pump, who proclaimed the Florida rapper as the “2Pac of Our Generation.”

In a video shared to social media, Pump did some reflecting on XXX who unfortunately left the earth last year. With his music playing, Pump declared: “Deadass though, X is the 2Pac of our generation.”

Per usual, there are sectors of the Hip-Hop community who state the belief is blasphemy. But in the end, it’s all left up to personal taste.

Lil Pump says xxxtentacion is the Tupac of our generation pic.twitter.com/YSEXJ1qvtp — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) June 19, 2019

XXXTentacion’s name has been hot in the news lately. His estate shared a trailer for a forthcoming documentary highlighting the late rapper and celebrated one billion streams of his music. His infant son also received a $50,000 gift from fellow Florida rapper Kodak Black.

On the negative side, his friend was shot in the head earlier this week. You can read more about that incident here.