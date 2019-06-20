After getting the Beyoncé-centered trailer for The Lion King that emphasizes her role as Nala, we now have a new TV spot in promotion of the anticipated film that reveals something much greater: her duet version of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” with Simba himself, Donald Glover.

New #TheLionKing international TV spot featuring Beyoncé and Donald Glover singing "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" 🦁👑 pic.twitter.com/L5FzVyKcXD — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) June 20, 2019

While this version is a bit more slowed down than Elton John’s classic Academy Award-winning rendition, it actually sounds more like a reprise of a much longer and more pop-influenced version we’ve yet to hear. However way they end up singing it though, both talented musicians came through strong in their leading roles to sing this song in absolute “perfect harmony.” We can’t wait to hear the final recording, in addition to seeing this live-action remake of a classic tale from the Disney vault overall.

