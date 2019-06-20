Logic and Def Jam have agreed to a partnership that will give the rapper an imprint of his own. The label will be adjusted from his Elysium Records to BobbyBoy Records.

“I’ve decided to change the title of Elysium Records to BobbyBoy Records,” Logic declared on Instagram. “And the reason I’m gonna do this is because I really feel like BobbyBoy’s become an empire, from books, film, television. It’s just really been a beautiful creative space, and I want that name and that brand to mean something.”

View this post on Instagram BobbyBoy Records A post shared by Logic (@logic) on Jun 19, 2019 at 8:13am PDT

BobbyBoy Records is set to bring in new artists and is seemingly ready to add more as he stated “holla at your boy, send me your mixtape” in the video announcement. Currently signed to the imprint are John Lindahl, Damnian Lemar Hudson, and Big Lenbo.

“Logic has proven himself to be an incredibly talented, instinctive and prolific artist, writer, and producer,” chairman and CEO of Def Jam Paul Rosenberg said in a press release. “The success of our partnership is rooted in our collective belief in Bobby’s creative vision and his talented team.”