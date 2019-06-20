Vintage apparel has become a niche-yet-popular trend in the fashion industry, with throwback sportswear being some of the most sought-after pieces. Now, Nike is reaching into its own vault to bring us an iteration of the Air Max 1 that reworks the classic windbreaker style of the ’80s and ’90s.

Off the rip, the vibrant color-blocking effect seen on the shoe stands out at first glance. The combination of infrared, teal, purple, gold-yellow, white and black is executed perfectly for a hit of nostalgic steez. The Swoosh-branded hangtag and rope laces inspired by drawstrings compliment the design even further, so if your shoe game tends to lean more towards “something old” rather than “something new” than you might want to cop a pair to complete that retro flow you’re going for. Extra points if you have an actual windbreaker to match. If not, there’s literally no better time to go shopping than during the first weekend of summer 2019. While no concrete release date has been confirmed for these yet, start getting your ‘fits ready beforehand so you can get an early start to being head-to-toe fresh.

The Nike Mair Max 1 “Windbreaker” arrives soon for $130 USD online and at select NSW retailers. More pics below: