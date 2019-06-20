Rihanna, Adrienne Bailon, Angela Simmons and Blac Chyna and Now Did Rob Kardashian Bag Basketball (and NFL) Wife Evelyn Lozada?

Say what you want about Rob Kardashian, but he consistently bags the baddest girls in the game.

His score card reads like a row in a top show during New York Fashion Week or a cable network’s upfront. He got some singers on his list. At one point he was allegedly dating Rita Ora, Naza Jafarian and Rihanna (yes…. Ri Ri). Child stars that grew up in front of our eyes like Adrienne Bailon and Angela Simmons. And even reality show/ Instagram stars like Meghan James and Blac Chyna.

His controversial relationship with Blac Chyna, his sister’s Kim Kardashian’s former best friend and other sister Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend’s baby father.

But through all of this, his very public ups and downs with these women and his challenges with his self-esteem & weight, he still is a highly desirable bachelor. We used to think it was that golden Kardashian name, but according to a tweet from Evelyn Lozada it might be something else.

Here’s the deets as told to The Breakfast Club by Lozada.

After Angela Yee read a tweet from Lozada that said that “Rob Kardashian has a big sausage,” and a follow up tweet from Kardashian being just as sexually explicit, Lozada explained that this was all a fun game. Rob bet Evelyn to do it, after she wished him a Happy Father’s Day.

Eventually, the team pushed and Evelyn agreed to go on a date is Rob was up to it with her saying she was open to dating a guy with a “baller belly.”

Maybe there is a chance for this playful internet flirting to turn into something real.

Check out the video: