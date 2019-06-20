Spritzer Season: Drake Lets Fans Know He is in ‘Album Mode’

Spritzer Season: Drake Lets Fans Know He is in ‘Album Mode’

Drake has been telling us all along. Keeping sharp with features, casually displaying recording equipment online when he takes pictures of the CN Tower to celebrate the Toronto Raptors and sliding off a 2-pack of tracks. The clues were all there. Drake is in “Album Mode.”

The Best in the World Pack could very well be loosies or leftovers to prep fans for the upcoming album that he is creating or may even have done. Taking to Instagram, Drake let off a slew of pictures that were simply captioned “Album Mode. A series of photos by @jamilgshere.“ He would also toss in “Spritzer Season.”

Drake’s “Album Mode” quite frankly looks like a vacation that is needed. He is seen golfing, swimming, drinking, hanging with his boys, you know, everything that makes being Drake cool when you work. Peep the collection below and hope we hear more “Sooner Than Later.” A nod from The SOURCE to the So Far Gone fans.

View this post on Instagram Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram Spritzer Season. Shot by @jamilgshere A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:10am PDT

View this post on Instagram Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:05am PDT

View this post on Instagram Album Mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:03am PDT