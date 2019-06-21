BAPE is no stranger to decking us out in denim, as we saw earlier this year with the brand’s vintage collection of jeans-themed gear. This time around, the Japanese streetwear stalwart heads in a more sci-fi direction with a set inspired by the infamous Icarus ship from Planet of the Apes.

A handful of essentials are included in A Bathing Ape’s “The Return of Icarus” collection, including a jacket, some tees, a shirt and a standout offering of jeans. Many motifs that directly pay homage to Planet of the Apes are included in the design process, particularly with the Icarus spacecraft used as a recurring graphic. The patchwork detailing adds for an interesting style element, and the signature Ape Head logo also plays into the overall theme almost too perfectly. If we could get apparel drops like this on a regular, the Apes could take over the world starting tomorrow. Just keep us humans “primate fresh” and we’ll be straight!

BAPE’s “The Return of Icarus” collection for SS20 arrives at A Bathing Ape Hong Kong locations this Saturday (June 22), followed by a wider drop on July 20. Peep more lookbook shots below: