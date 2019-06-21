Cardi B to be Indicted on 14 Counts by Grand Jury for Role in Strip Club Brawl

A grand jury has indicted Cardi B for her role in a strip club brawl last fall. TMZ reports Cardi is now facing 14 charges, two of which will be felonies.

To refresh your memory, Cardi was arrested in October for orchestrating the attack on Jade and Baddie G, two women who are bartenders. Jade allegedly had an affair with Cardi’s husband Offset, resulting in the attack that sent bottles and chairs flying in the club. The women state they were injured in the attack.

The two heavy counts are for felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. The misdemeanors include reckless endangerment, assault, conspiracy, harassment, and criminal solicitation.

The “Please Me” rapper originally faces two misdemeanors for assault and reckless endangerment. She had the opportunity to agree to a plea deal, which would result in guilty to one a single misdemeanor. Cardi denied the option.

TMZ details prosecution received enough information to take the matter to a grand jury.

We will update you as more details arise.