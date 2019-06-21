Jussie Smollett’s life has way more drama than the character that he plays on the hit Fox series, Empire.

Right when you thought that the hooplah around Smollett was over, a Chicago judge swoops in and says “not so fast!” Early this year, Jussie Smollett reported that he had been a victim in a late night racist attack outside of a Subway’s in Chicago. Originally, he told the police that two white strangers with MAGA hats beat him up for being gay and Black. Later it would come to light that the two men that allegedly beat him up were neither white or strangers. After investigation two African men were arrested and told the prosecutor that they had been paid by Smollett in a complicated scheme of deception. Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts for lying to police and exhausting important municipal resources to aid his case. However, in a surprising change of events, the charges were dropped.

READ MORE: Lee Daniels Reportedly Admits He’s ‘Beyond Embarrassed’ for Immediately Supporting Jussie Smollett

This new judge has ordered a special prosecutor to look over the way the case was handled a few months ago. The assertion is that this new prosecutor needs to be appointed to see if everything was on the up and up. With so much controversy surrounding Illinois State Attorney Kim Foxx’s interference in the case, speculation brews. Many believe that her ties to the Obamas helped Smollett beat his grand jury’s indictment.

READ MORE: Kim Foxx Issued a Subpoena for How She Handled the Jussie Smollett Case

The judge said in his order, “If reasonable grounds exist to further prosecute Smollett, in the interest of justice the special prosecutor may take such action.”

There is something so bizarre about this case, but maybe it will show up next season of Lee Daniel’s hit show.