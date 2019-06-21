We are less than 10 days away from receiving Chris Brown’s 9th solo studio album, Indigo. The Heartbreak on a Full Moon follow up is jam-packed with a number of A-list features. Indigo’s guest list includes Drake, Tory Lanez, Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz, Gunna and so many more. Breezy teamed up with Drizzy to release the standout single “No Guidance.” It serves as the 4th single released from Indigo. After Drake announced the collaboration during his most recent tour, the song created instant buzz and anticipation. Since its release, “No Guidance” has debuted at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

A number of artists, celebrities and music industry personnel are in Los Angeles, CA for the BET Awards this weekend. This was the perfect time to promote his album. During the listening session, CB played the songs, caught a groove and got in his bag. He shares a candid moment with them as well.

“If my sh*t, say it,” said “Back to Love” crooner. “If y’all don’t feel the sh*t I need to know.” He showed much gratitude to those who pulled up to the session.

“I’m so thankful of the process to be here. I don’t even know so many years later, he said. “He recalls just being a kid in high school and then becoming a R&B and Pop superstar.”

Be sure to cop tickets for the upcoming INDIGOAT Tour which begins in Portland, OR on August 20. Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Yella Beezy and Joyner Lucas will join Breezy on tour as well. Indigo is certainly an anticipated joy ride filled with 32 tracks from the legend himself. Fans can pre-order the album on all streaming platforms now. Its official release is set for Friday, June 28.