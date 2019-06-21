The city of Los Angeles declared June 19 “Mustard Day,” in celebration of the producer’s success and dedication to the betterment of his community. The City Hall chambers were the location for the celebration, which honored Mustard along with city officials, family and more.

The ceremony also celebrated Mustard becoming the ambassador of Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles.

“I am truly excited to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles,” Mustard said. “They are truly doing the important work to prepare youth to graduate from high school with a plan to support them in becoming the next generation of leaders in our community. Mentors, like my Uncle Tyrei, helped me see the possibilities of a career in music and production—I want to do the same for thousands of youth at the Clubs and help them fulfill their own personal dreams.”

The honor is set to kick off an amazing summer season for mustard who is preparing to release his next album, Perfect Ten, on June 28. From there he will join Meek Mill, Future, Megan Thee Stallion and YG on the Legendary Nights Tour.