All season long the Los Angeles Clippers have been stalking the move of Toronto Raptors Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. It is believed that he is the answer their team needs to get to their first championship. Now that he has wone with the Raptors and have a solid team around him there is a worry in the Clippers organization or as Brian Windhorst of ESPN states, “they’re hyperventilating.”

The NBA Insider was on Get Up and detailed the Clippers are not so sure anymore they will get the top three player in the league home to California. With teams on the prowl for his services also include the Knicks, the competition against getting Leonard in the red, white and Clippers blue is heavy.

While the Clippers have heat from a few other suitors, their friends across the hall, the Los Angeles Lakers, reportedly don’t have a chance. Due to lack of funds, but also just not a general interest of Leonard to join the Super Friends of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Don’t worry Lakers fans, two of the top five players in the world should be enough. As for the Clippers, free agency is still over a week away so keep the inhaler handy.