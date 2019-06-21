Lil Baby is Joined by Future for New Single ‘Out The Mud’

Lil Baby is back to dropping bangers, this time linking up with Future for “Out The Mud.”

The new single follows up the Quality Control artist’s collaboration with Gunna, “Close Friends,” hitting number one at urban radio and also reaching double platinum certification.

Lil Baby is set to touch the 2019 BET Awards stage. The single is a stamp on a dominant year that is being celebrated with nominations in the Best New Artist category, along with Best Group with Gunna.

The new single with Future is a full circle moment for the first half of Lil Baby’s 2019. At the top of the year, the SAVE ME rapper called Lil Baby “one of the GOATs of trap music right now.”

Just last week, Lil Baby was revealed as one of the cover stars of the inaugural “The Future” issue of The SOURCE Magazine. Inside the pages, Lil Baby is highlighted as one of the powerhouses that will take the next generation of Hip-Hop to new heights. You can read more about the issue here and be sure to listen to the new single from Lil Baby and Future below.

