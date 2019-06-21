National Beef Association: Damian Lillard and Marvin Bagley III Are Engaged in the Summer’s First Rap Beef

The NBA is really the best league. On a night where we should be focusing on the NBA Draft, two of the league’s veterans are dropping diss tracks against each other. Seriously.

Marvin Bagley III recently wrapped his rookie campaign and in an interview stated that he was the best rapper in the league, challenging Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, a.k.a. Dame D.O.L.L.A., to a battle.

Are we gonna see Marvin Bagley III and @Dame_Lillard go bar for bar on First Take one of these days?@MB3FIVE is ready whenever :eyes: pic.twitter.com/6bITh8kX86 — First Take (@FirstTake) June 20, 2019

What did Dame do? Try to bury him on wax like he did the Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs.

Lillard unleashed a diss track titled “MARVINNNNNN!!!???” and let the soon to be second-year man have it: “You a clown, so go and enjoy the circus/Knee deep in the game, and you barely scratching the surface”



He then hit Instagram to let his reasoning for diss track off:

I was being quiet cuz I just rap and enjoy the music bra. But he keep mentioning my name. https://t.co/GZIXQ3OZkp — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 21, 2019

But was that enough? Of course not. Lillard went “Back to Back” hopping on Drake’s classic diss to Meek Mill and let off another onslaught.

Marvin Bagley responded back this morning with his own offering titled “Checkmate:”

Who do you think is the winner here? Where Iman Shumpert at with his bars? Let’s keep this going.