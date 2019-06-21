The search for Nicki Minaj has ended and fans have now heard “Megatron,” a dancehall single that comes equipped with a sizzling video for the summer.

Earlier in the month, fans posted “missing” posters for the Barbz leader only for their calls to be answered with a subtle “Megatron” messaging on Twitter and Instagram. Now that we have heard the offering, there are still some questions to if Megatron is the latest alias in the world of Minaj. Could it double as the album title that is rumored she is creating? More is to be revealed, but for now, you can view the video below.