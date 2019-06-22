There is nothing sweeter than a sister’s love. On Tuesday (June 18), Samantha Smith took to Instagram and shared a flick of her latest tattoo, a carbon-copied illustrative tribute to her brother, the late Nipsey Hussle. The post caption is filled with a melodic list of all the things Nipsey meant to Smith with each rhythmically starting off with the phrase “to my brother…”

The tear-jerking post was sealed with love stamp by Smith saying, “To my brother who is me. I will step into the path you have created. I will find what you have found. And we will be at home again,” she wrote. “FOREVER YOUR BABY SISTER/60th STREET SAMANTHA. I LOVE YOU BEYOND WHAT LOVE ENTAILS.”

The tattoo is a depiction of a popular Hussle flick featuring his signature physiognomy plastered on her arm with thanks to Los Angeles tattoo artist and Instagram user @imxtana.

With the three month mark of the tragic murder of Nipsey Hussle approaching, he beloved Crenshaw rapper’s sister evidently misses her brother. Over the past two months, her social media posts have been solely dedicated to Nipsey. On Father’s Day, she dedicated a post to Nip by sharing a photo of him with his only children, his daughter, 10-year-old Emani Asghedom and two-year-old son with Lauren London, Kross Asghedom.

In April, she filed a petition to become the legal guardian of Hussle’s daughter, Emani amid a custody battle with her mother, Tanisha Foster. Just last month, TMZ reported about a sealed hearing took place where Smith was granted continuous custody of Emani. Another court hearing is set to take place in July which will focus on Emani’s guardianship between her aunt and mother.

Overall, Smith is a licensed esthetician and runs her own operation called GLO by Samantha Smith. She is a brewing authority in the beauty world with her holistically influenced approach. Smith’s “babyy hairz” epithet stems from her reputable baby hair/sideburn styling. She has been an active voice in the absence of her brother, ultimately playing a pivotal role in the Crenshaw icon’s legacy.