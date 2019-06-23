We’ve seen brands like OFF-WHITE™ and New Era pay tribute to the iconic art of Jean-Michel Basquiat in the past, and now it looks like Herschel Supply Co. is the latest to bring us a set of gallery-worthy gear this summer.

Giving us a range of carryall accessories in a handful of sizes, the collection features a design scheme that utilizes the classic sketches that made Basquiat so renowned in the art world during the ’80s. Included are some of Herschel’s staples, like the Travel Kit, Cruz Crossbody Bag, the Daypack and Classic XL Backpack, a Roy Bifold Wallet and finally a standout Novel Weekender Duffel Bag. Wherever you have to go this season, from a day trip to an extended weekend vay-cay, your travel will now be complete with a range of baggage that would make any art snob green with envy. May the work of Basquiat continue to live on.

.

Shop the new Herschel Supply x Basquiat Bag Collection right now while it lasts at Urban Outfitters. More pics below: