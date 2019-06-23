The array of designs that Russell Westbrook has given his Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 sneaker has been nothing short of impressive — the Nintendo Game Boy, Super Soaker and a tribute to his late friend Khelcey Barrs III are just a few standouts. Now, Westbrook gives the silhouette a classic finish that may be the basketball shoe of the summer.

In addition to the performance-enhancing specs, including better mobility due to less weight overall, the platinum grey hue up top is a classic touch that allows for the accents to really pop out. Those include a neon green midfoot, infrared exposed stitching, blue lacing and layered detailing that adds to silhouette’s breathability and a translucent outsole textured for peak results on the court when it comes to traction. Your summer of streetball is about to switch up for the better thanks to this upcoming drop.

The Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 SE “City Tour” by Russell Westbrook arrives on August 1 for $125 USD at select retailers worldwide and on Jordan.com. Take a closer look below in the meantime: