As Hollywood rumors go, the possibility of a new Matrix film has been buzzing around since the back-to-back double feature finale hit theaters in 2003. Now it looks like we may be seeing a reboot of the iconic sci-fi series go into production as early as next year, with The Wachowski’s actually sitting in the director’s chair(s).

Production Designer Hugh Bateup (‘The Shallows’, ‘The Matrix’) has joined the crew of The Wachowski’s new ‘MATRIX’ film. (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/QEjX1jOCQ0 pic.twitter.com/D5O9O18GTm — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 22, 2019

Discussing Film is reporting exclusively that a new Matrix film will soon go into production under Warner Bros and that both Lana and Lilly Wachowski are signed on to direct.

Take a look at Discussing Film’s early report on how we’ll be entering The Matrix yet again:

“As previously reported by THR, Zak Penn will write the screenplay and Michael B Jordan will star. We have learned that the Wachowskis will return to direct the film and will begin production in early 2020 in Chicago, they have been secretly prepping the film under the working title “Project Ice Cream”. Plot details are currently under wraps for the film however the project is already beginning to fill out it’s crew with Hugh Bateup, who was an art director on 1999’s ‘The Matrix’ set to return to the franchise as the production designer for this film.”

“Project Ice Cream” will also see production from Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society Productions (Fahrenheit 451) alongside Warner Bros. It’s still unclear whether this will be a full reboot or a Matrix 4-style sequel, with one story idea even being thrown around about a young Morpheus prequel. Hey, Michael B. Jordan and Laurence Fishburn are both 6’0 — it’s possible!

