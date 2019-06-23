Many brands are taking the month of June to show their support for Pride Month by decking their logos out in rainbow-themed hues — Reebok even got an early star last month. The latest to join in on the parade is Tyler, The Creator, who notably showed support of the LGBTQ community through his lyrics on ‘Flower Boy’, and now continues to spread love for all with a new GOLF le FLEUR* sneaker collab with Converse.

The shoe keeps it clean up top with a white leather upper, which allows the rainbow-colored midsole to really pop out across the bottom of the silhouette. In addition to wrapping around the perimeter, the print is also embossed onto the tongue with a touch of iridescent detailing as well. The design is finished off with a black and white flower-printed outsole, utilizing the signature GOLF WANG logo in an all-over design that adds an interesting contrast to the vibrant gradient of purple, pink, orange, yellow, green and shades of blue.

The Converse x GOLF le FLEUR* “Rainbow” will arrive on June 28 to close out Pride Month, available through the Golf Wang web store. More pics below: