Let the endorsements begin.

Ruffles and Anthony Davis have announced an exciting partnership and collaboration. The NBA superstar and the crinkle-cut chip brand team up to create a custom grand prize Ruffles Ridge LX2 sneaker.

Fans can take home this limited edition sneaker by simply purchasing a bag of Ruffles and entering the code for a chance to win other prizes, leading up to the grand prize of the sneaker. It is safe to say that Davis is living his best life. He will certainly receive a warm welcome in his newest home of Los Angeles.

The NBA superstar purchased a home in Los Angeles last summer and expressed his interest in rocking the purple and gold during the 2018-19 season. After being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers last weekend, Davis will team up to play with LeBron James. James and Davis are no strangers to each other. The two won a gold medal in the 2012 London Olympics Games. At the time, Davis had yet to play an NBA game but was fresh off a National Championship at the University of Kentucky.

Anthony Davis will work to join a legacy of the great big men that have donned the purple and gold, such as Kareem Abdul-Jabar, Shaquille O’Neal and Wilt Chamberlin. Each of the three Hall of Famers has gone to win at least one NBA title. Kareem helped the Lakers win 5 titles in the 80s, while Shaq and Kobe led the infamous 3 peat to begin the new millennium.

Davis will have some big shoes to fill, but there is no doubt he will be ready for the challenge. Until then, check out his latest collab with the official chip of the NBA.