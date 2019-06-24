Cardi B’s weekend in Los Angeles took her to the stage to open the 2019 BET Awards. To open the annual ceremony, Cardi performed “Press” and “Clout” with her husband Offset.

The performance brought a surprise to those who were watching at home as Offset gave a dance breakdown no one expected from him.

The performance of “Press” by Cardi B is right on time, considering the headlines that tried to hijack her celebratory weekend.

She also won the award for Best Hip-Hop Artist at the ceremony. You can see Cardi B dripped in green above.