Words by Miggity Mike

The shade of it all. Part 1 of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 16 finale aired last night and all the tea was spilled regarding Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods’ late night LA randevú. Like always the Kardashians did not hold back any emotions regarding the situation and seemed to be disgusted by Jordyn’s bottom of the barrel activity. While the controversy unfolds the Kardashians alluded to Jordyn Woods lying to Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk and reveal Tristan Thompson’s suicidal thoughts.

As we all know the Kardashians are super protective over each other and this situation was no different. Kim K was actually the most vocal about her views on the devastating betrayal and without hesitation, she vents, “She [Jordyn] provides for her whole family based on what you’ve given her.” Previously Jordyn’s been labeled for having an occupation as being “Kylie’s Best friend” and last night Kim finally called her out on owing her success to Kylie. It seems as if she’s been living off of her former best friend and, received modeling gigs from ironically enough Khloe Kardashian’s clothing brand Good American, and even collaborated with Kylie Cosmetics for a joint makeup line. Only time can tell if Jordyn will be able to remain successful in Hollywood without the assistance of her former billionaire bestie, especially now that she was forced to move out of Kylie’s $12 million Hidden Hills, California residence.

The Kardashians admitted to feeling blind sighted by the entire situation especially by someone who the family trusted. While Khloe was on the hunt for answers she shares Jordyn tried to avoid her and her stories had several discrepancies. When interrogating her ex Tristan Thompson he confessed to what happened between him and Jordyn. Tristan immediately felt deep regret and on last night’s episode Khloe revealed to Scott Disick that he texted her, “I want to kill myself.” Though safety is always a concern Khloe simply saw it as a cry for attention. I don’t know about you, but I’ll be getting my popcorn ready to watch more tea spill on the Part 2 Season Finale of KUWTK that airs June 30thon E!