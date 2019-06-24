One of the best moments of the 2019 BET Awards was Mary J. Blige being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The honor was presented by Rihanna who highlighted the efforts of the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.

“Happy Mary, Sad Mary, No More Drama Mary, Dancing Mary—we’re here for all of it,” Rihanna said. “Mary J. Blige, you have set the bar for relatable, timeless, classic music. You opened multiple doors for female artists in this industry, and on behalf of all the women who came after you like myself, thank you for being you so we could feel comfortable being ourselves.”

Taking the stage, MJB thanked family and friends: “Mommy, I love you and I wanna thank you for your love and understanding and for being able to see all the things I couldn’t see.”

Blige would also perform a set of some of her greatest hits after a video with some of her closest friends shared kind messages of congratulations.

Mary J. Blige also performed at the BET Experience, which marked a busy weekend for the singer.