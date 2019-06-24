‘Ma’am, I’m not asking for your vote!’ Presidential Candidate Mayor Pete Responds To Woman Who Probes Him On Engaging The Black Vote

‘Ma’am, I’m not asking for your vote!’ Presidential Candidate Mayor Pete Responds To Woman Who Probes Him On Engaging The Black Vote

When Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH), the former chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, told The Daily Beast that she didn’t know if Mayor Pete had a least “one Black person out of Indiana that supports him,” was that a red whistle to her supporters to take a serious look at the social politics of this popular presidential candidate?

Perhaps.

She might have been responding to how he quipped back to a Black woman in the city that he governs over.

READ MORE:Presidential Longshot and Mayor of New York City Lodges Attack On The Hood’s Summer Again

In his city, the police shot a Black man, and the African-American community was up in arms over it. The shooting opened up wounds that were had long plagued the city. Upon his return from campaigning, he was confronted with with high emotions regarding race relations and his municipal responsibilities to the people he was elected to serve. One Black woman asked him about his desire to persuade African-American voters to help get elected. Noting that he is not doing a great job so far, she said “You’re running for president and you want Black people to vote for you?” the woman said. “That’s not going to happen.”

Mayor Pete responded by saying “Ma’am, I’m not asking for your vote!”

Rep. Fudge believes indeed that the young and aspirational candidate, who as an openly gay candidate will face his own levels of discrimination is missing the mark, saying that his remarks are indicative of a certain level of “arrogance” and “entitlement.”