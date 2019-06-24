“Let this be known today: Meek Mill has dedicated himself to justice reform and making sure that people that don’t belong in prison is not [sic] in m*********ing prison.”

Those are the words that open up the trailer for Meek Mill’s new docuseries titled Free Meek on Amazon Prime Video, and it isn’t hard to tell that he means every word of what he’s saying. Thankfully we’ll now be able to see every step in his unfortunate experience with law, starting from his days as an aspiring young rapper surviving in the “slums” of Philadelphia.

With Jay-Z on board as Executive Producer, the upcoming docuseries takes a hard look at Meek’s life after being convicted for a crime that led to an 11-year-long probation sentence. As his star rose in the rap world, so did his public run-ins with the law, which is broken down in a way that truly make us question how much justice is actually in the judicial system, or more importantly who is it built to give justice to exactly. The six-part documentary will feature interviews with some of Meek’s closest colleagues, in addition to Hov, political activist Van Jones and even Meek himself. Overall, it’s sure to be an eye-opening viewing experience that we’ll definitely be tuning into later this summer.

‘Free Meek‘ premieres on Amazon Prime Video starting August 9. Peep the trailer above.