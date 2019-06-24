Meek Mill had to double check his text messages after an event filled, a celebratory weekend at the BET Awards. The awards weekend was jammed packed with festivities leading up to the award show. Meek took the stage at BET’s LA Live Experience, joining a superstar line-up that included Cardi B, City Girls, Mary J Blige and more.

During the show, Meek hit the stage with DJ Khaled for a rendition of both “Weather The Storm” and “You Stay.” Meek Mill and Khaled were joined by Jeremih and Lil Baby. The song is certainly a standout on Khaled’s Father of Asahd. After the performances, Meek enjoyed the rest of the show from his seat. You can expect the drinks were flowing after that.

The “Going Bad” rapper shared that he got so drunk he pledged to send both his mother and his sister $1 million apiece. Talk about balling out.

I was so bent I text my mom and sis ima give them a million dollars … i texted them back ima give y’all something but not a mill 😂😂😂😂 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) June 23, 2019

From the time of the tweet, it is no telling when exactly Meek Mill sent out the text. All we know is he quickly retracted the context of the message after realizing what he had done. Although he won’t give them one million, he’s going to gift them with “heavy” bag.

Ima give my mom and sister something heavy tho ASAP! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) June 24, 2019

The Dreamchasers head honcho also debuted his upcoming documentary, Free Meek during the award show as well. The Jay-Z produced documentary explores the rapper’s personal encounters with injustice as a black man within the broken judicial system. After battling with the courts, it was reported that Meek will be granted a new trial earlier this month.

“Make me feel like all that pain was worth it if I can inspire people from it,” he tweeted out following the premiere of the trailer.

Free Meek is set to release on August 9, exclusively on Amazon Prime Videos.